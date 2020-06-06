Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers keeping tabs on PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye

According to le10sport, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye as they prepare for the possible departure of Ruben Neves this summer.

The Portuguese is attracting Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, and Wolves want to be prepared should he leave.

Gueye left Everton just last summer, joining PSG for £30 million after four seasons in the English top-flight.

The 30-year-old has played in 31 games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions so far this term, but the side’s sporting director Leonardo Araújor is said to be looking for new midfield reinforcements, and an exit for Gueye can’t be ruled out.

Wolves could qualify for next season’s Champions League if a fifth-place finish is enough to secure a spot with Manchester City currently banned, and that will make them more attractive.

Gueye has the needed experience and quality to make Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield stronger, but it remains to be seen if a return to England will interest him.

However, the Senegalese might not be left with much of a choice if PSG are willing to sell him, but Wolves will likely move for his signature if Neves leaves.