Report: West Ham United midfielder Edimilson Fernandes off to Mainz for £8 million

According to The Sun, West Ham United midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is off to Bundesliga side Mainz for £8 million this summer after agreeing terms with the club.
The Switzerland international spent the whole of the season on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina, featuring in 33 games and scoring twice.
Despite his impressive campaign, Fernandes isn’t a part of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans for next term, and the club have sanctioned a sale, making a £3 million profit three years after signing him from Sion.
The Chilean boss needs a defensive midfielder this summer, and the cash from Fernandes’ sale will help boost the transfer kitty for the summer.
According to football.london, Pellegrini has been told by the club’s joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold that he needs to raise funds if he wants to spend more this summer after last summer’s £90 million spending, and the 23-year-old, who featured in 48 games for the Hammers, scoring once, is heading the list of what is expected to be a mini exodus.