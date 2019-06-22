Report: West Ham United keen on former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor

According to the Sun, West Ham United are keen on Togo international striker Emmanuel Adebayor.
The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker has become a free agent this week after leaving Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir by mutual consent, and a return to the English Premier League could be on the cards, with Sheffield United and Watford also looking at him.
Adebayor would love to play in London once again having also featured for Crystal Palace, and the Hammers could do with a quality squad striker.
The 35-year-old, who is currently Togo’s all-time top goalscorer with 32 goals in 87 games, scored 27 goals in 71 games for Basaksehir, and his experience could come handy at West Ham.
The London Stadium are in search of striking reinforcements as they pursue a top-seven finish next season, and Adebayor could be a like-for-like replacement for the departed Andy Carroll off the bench.
The former Manchester City and Real Madrid star has 124 top-flight goals to his name and remains a decent aerial threat despite his age, and having such personality in the dressing room could regularly do the players’ spirits some good.
West Ham securing Adebayor’s striking services for free would be huge, but it remains to be seen if manager Manuel Pellegrini is indeed keen.