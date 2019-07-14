Report: West Ham United director of football Mario Husillos and manager Manuel Pellegrini were shocked at missing out on Maxi Gomez having chased his signature since January

According to football.london, West Ham United director of football Mario Husillos and manager Manuel Pellegrini were shocked to have missed out on the signing of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez having chased the signature of the Valencia-bound star since January.
The Argentine Hammers chief had been very instrumental in the club’s pursuit of Gomez, but a deal fell through unexpectedly in the last minute, prompting them to look elsewhere.
West Ham are now planning to make a swoop on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, and have already launched a £35 million bid.
The Frenchman ended last season with 15 goals, and Pellegrini reckons he is capable of firing his side to top-seven next season following Marko Arnautovic’s exit last week.
Husillos played a very crucial role in ensuring West Ham got the £25 million deal to sign Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals last month over the line.
Failure to secure the signature of the former Villareal star before the European Under-21 Championships might have seen the London Stadium outfit completely miss out on him given the many suitors he was bound to attract during the tournament.
West Ham’s transfer negotiator might have failed to land Gomez, but he definitely will help in securing the best deals for the club going forward.
And one of such could be Haller’s.