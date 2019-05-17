Report: West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu

According to Turkish-Football, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a summer move for Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu.
The Premier League duo have run the rule over the Turkey international all-season long, and would have been impressed in the role he played to help the La Liga side avoid the drop.
Yokuslu’s performances earned him the Estrella Galicia Player of the month award in January and February, and a move for the English top-flight could be on the cards after he was first linked with such move last summer following an impressive campaign with Trabzonspor.
🇹🇷Bu ödülü bana tekrardan layık gören ve Şubat ayının futbolcusu seçen bütün taraftarlarımıza çok teşekkür ediyorum.
🇪🇸
Le agradezco a toda la afición por haberme seleccionado como el jugador del mes Febrero y por este premio valioso. pic.twitter.com/fVTXvVdoVQ
— Okay Yokuşlu (@Okayokuslu) March 14, 2019
Spurs are looking to add a deep midfielder to their ranks with Victor Wanyama linked with a summer exit, and the Celta Vigo star could be a fine addition.
The 25-year-old who is excellent in passing, tackling and intercepting the ball is also capable of playing at centre-back, and manager Mauricio Pochettino would love such Eric Dier-like versatility.
West Ham are set to make few additions to the squad over the summer transfer window, and Yokuslu could be a perfect long-term replacement for the 32-year-old Mark Noble.
With 21 international caps for Turkey, he would be eligible for a work permit in England having featured in 75% of his side’s games over the past two years, and it will be interesting to see which one of West Ham and Tottenham win the battle for his signature.