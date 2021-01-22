Report: West Ham and Celtic want James McCarthy

A host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, four Premier League clubs – Burnley, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion are battling for the Republic of Ireland international.





Scottish giants Celtic are also looking to lure him to Celtic Park.

The vastly experienced midfielder is out of contract in the summer and the Hoops are interested in signing him on a pre-contract.

Several Premier League clubs feel that he could be a reliable option in midfield as a free agent.

Championship outfit AFC Bournemouth are also looking to add him to the squad next summer.

SL View

McCarthy would be a very good signing for the Hammers. The 42-times capped international has a wealth of Premier League experience, and he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

He has enjoyed a good career, managing over 100 appearances for both Wigan Athletic and Everton. However, he has managed only eight appearances this season for Palace, and it seems he is heading out of Selhurst Park this summer.

Celtic could be an interesting option for McCarthy but the Bhoys will need to meet his £50k-per-week wages.

McCarthy is a fantastic midfielder who is very good with his delivery and loves to dictate the tempo of the game.

Palace are looking to lower the average age of their squad, and it makes sense for McCarthy to look for a change of scenery.