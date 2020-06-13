Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal keen on PSG centre-back Thiago Silva

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva to the Premier League this summer, but they face competition from Arsenal and Everton.

The 35-year-old is set to leave Parc des Princes in the coming weeks after both parties couldn’t agree to terms of a contract extension, and it appears Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants him.





Tottenham need another centre-back with Jan Vertonghen leaving at the end of the campaign, and while Silva won’t be a long-term replacement, the fact that he will be available for free has made him attractive to suitors.

The Brazilian’s representatives have been relatively surprised at just how much interest there has already been from Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Silva is far from finished despite his age, featuring in 30 games across all competitions for PSG this term.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti once called the veteran the best centre-back in the world, and while that was seven years ago, there is no denying that Silva is still going strong, and landing him for free could end up being a steal for Tottenham.

AC Milan and Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazil international, but suitors must be willing to meet his demands after he refused to accept a significant pay-cut to remain at PSG beyond this season.