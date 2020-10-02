Report: Rodrigo Vilca is on his way to Newcastle United after making last appearance for Deportivo Municipal

Deportivo Municipal midfielder Rodrigo Vilca played his last game for the Peruvian side on Wednesday night ahead of his move to Newcastle United this summer.

The St. James’ Park outfit have agreed a deal to sign the 21-year-old for a fee of around £250,000, and he is expected in town on Thursday to sign his deal.





The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder took to Twitter to confirm that Vilca is on his way to Newcastle, and according to 90min, the Magpies pipped the likes of Lille, Villarreal, Fiorentina, Atalanta and Hertha Berlin to the signature of the youngster.

Vilca ended this year with three goals and three assists for his club, but he is expected to link up with Newcastle under-23s and possibly get loaned out in January in order for him to adapt to the physical and psychological demands of the English Premier League.

The midfielder will hope to follow in the footsteps of Magpies legend and fellow countryman Nobby Solano, and it will be interesting to see whether he can take SJP by storm as the former Newcastle hero did.

While the fans may not be particularly excited about his signing given that he is one for the future, the fact that some European clubs were also keen on him speaks volumes.

Vilca will be keen to hit the ground running on Tyneside once he arrives, though, and he could end up surprising everyone sooner rather than later.