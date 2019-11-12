Report: Rangers weighing up January move for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson if they sell Glen Kamara

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are bracing themselves for big money offers for Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara when the transfer window opens in January, and have identified Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson as his potential replacement.
Since his arrival from Dundee in January on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £50,000, Kamara has established himself as one of the best in his position in Scotland, and was watched by English trio Fulham, Leeds United and Brighton during last Thursday’s Europa League victory against Lazio.
Rangers could be ready to cash in on the former Arsenal youth player just a year after signing him, and their sporting director Ross Wilson has already identified Ferguson as a future target.
The 20-year-old is under contract at Pittodrie until the summer of 2024 after penning a new deal earlier this year, and while the Dons won’t be keen to let him go anytime soon, Rangers could have enough to spend once they cash in on Kamara.
Since arriving from Hamilton Accies 18 months ago for around £220,000 in compensation, Ferguson has established himself as one of the best youngsters in the land, and he could now follow in the steps of dad Derek and uncle Barry – a former title-winning skipper – to play for Rangers.