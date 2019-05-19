Report: Rangers eye move for Bolton’s Luca Connell

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly in pole position to bring Luca Connell to the Ibrox club from Bolton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Gers have joined a host of interested clubs to sign the highly talented young holding midfielder. The report claims that Steven Gerrard’s side are leading the race for the starlet’s signature.
Last week, The Sun (12/5 page 59) reported that Leeds United are considering a move for the versatile youngster who can play as a midfielder or as a defender.
Connell is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Yorkshire club are planning to pay a compensation fee which is thought to be around £300,000.
The Mail adds that Norwich City, Southampton and Preston North End are also interested in signing him.
Rangers are once again expected to remain busy in the summer transfer window. Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones have signed pre-contract deals with the Ibrox club while Steven Davis will see his loan move converted into a permanent deal.
Connell, who can also play as a left-back, could prove to be an exciting signing for the Gers. Bolton seem powerless to prevent Connell from leaving this summer, and this could be a great opportunity for the Gers to secure an incredible bargain signing.