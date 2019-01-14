Report: Porto set to try again to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

According to reports from Portugal, Porto could be looking to make a move to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham during the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old was a reported target of Porto during the summer transfer window, and the European giants are set to ‘try again’ to lure him away from Celtic Park.
The French midfielder signed a new four-year deal in November after an initial £4million move in 2017.
According to O Jogo, Porto are looking to add a few midfielders, and Ntcham remains on the wishlist.
Celtic are under no pressure to sell him, while Porto have not made an approach to sign him. In case they do, Celtic would demand a hefty transfer fee for the former Manchester City player.
Porto are ready to wait till the summer to make a concrete approach, should a move in January fail to materialise.
In recent weeks, Ntcham’s form has dipped alarmingly, but he remains a key player for Brendan Rodgers. Unless Porto come up with a tempting offer, Celtic are under no pressure to offload him.