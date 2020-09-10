Report: Newcastle United’s £32 million bid for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare has been rejected

Alani Adefunmiloye
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ligue 1 outfit Lille have turned down a £32 million bid from Newcastle United for French midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The Magpies’ £35 million bid for the midfielder was accepted by Lille in January, but Soumare wasn’t keen on moving to St. James’ Park and the deal fell through.


Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is a huge fan of the French youngster as he looks to further strengthen his midfield this summer, but it doesn’t appear that the midfielder has changed his mind yet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were also keen on signing the 21-year-old last summer, while he has also been recently linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.