Report: Newcastle United made a move for Tottenham Hotspur-target and Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose in January

According to Nick Arcuri, the agent of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, Newcastle United made a move to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona to the signing of the Brazilian during the January transfer window.
Manchester United were also interested in the services of Willian, but none of them succeeded as the La Liga club weren’t willing to let him go after struggling to land a replacement.
Tottenham came very close, though, having tabled cash plus player for his signature.
Newcastle already have one Brazilian striker in Joelinton, but the 23-year-old has failed to impress since arriving from Hoffenheim for £40 million last summer.
The Magpies’ club-record signing has just a goal in 25 Premier League appearances, and it appears boss Steve Bruce was keen to land Willian as a direct replacement.
The 28-year-old has nine goals in 26 La Liga games this term and has hit the double digits in each of his last three seasons at the club, netting 38 league goals in total.
At 6 ft 3 in, he is a target man capable of leading the line for Newcastle given his brilliant hold-up play, strengthen and finishing, and while a move fell through in January, it could be on the cards this summer.
With the club on the verge of having new owners, there will be enough to spend in subsequent transfer windows, and the new project could excite a lot of top players.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months, but Joelinton’s Newcastle career is under threat, and Willian could be the one to take his place if the club renew interest in him.