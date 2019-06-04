Report: Newcastle United keen on Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott

According to The Sun, Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is set to leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the month, and he could be off to Saint James’ Park with Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez keen on him.
The 21-year-old made only one first-team appearance for the Blues, coming off the bench in a win over Hull in the FA Cup last season, and he spent the second-half of the season on loan in Holland with Telstar.
Scott wants to play in the Premier League, and Benitez is ready to hand him that lifeline having been impressed as he helped Chelsea to the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League twice.
The youngster is now set to end his 11-year association with the Blues, but could prove to be a valuable addition to Newcastle ranks as they seek more depth in the middle of the park.
He is keen to join the Magpies, and with Isaac Hayden on his way out, he could get his chance to impress during pre-season and next season.