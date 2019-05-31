Report: Marseille eye move to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

According to reports from the Daily Record, French giants Marseille are glancing their eye on Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
Last summer, Lyon snapped up Parkhead hero Moussa Dembele for £19million, and it seems Marseille will be looking to test Celtic’s resolve on Ntcham.
The report claims that Marseille’s scouting staff have still been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old and have placed him high on their transfer window wishlist.
SL’s verdict:
Ntcham was brilliant in the 2017-18 campaign for the Bhoys, but failed to sustain that high standard last season. Still, he made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.
The Frenchman signed a new long-term deal last year that will keep him at the club till 2022. Therefore, Celtic are under no pressure to sell him at the moment.
However, anything can happen in a transfer window. Ntcham could be tempted to return to his homeland and play under Marseille’s new boss Andre Villas-Boas, who took charge at the club following the sacking of Rudi Garcia.
They are set for a major recruitment drive and squad restructure, and have identified Ntcham as the man to bolster their midfield.
Celtic signed the French U-21 international for a fee in the region of £4.5 million from Manchester City, and they should demand a high transfer fee for him, in case they are forced to offload him. At the moment, there is nothing to worry about.