Report: Manuel Pellegrini has been told he needs to raise more funds if he wants to spend more

According to football.london, West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has been told by the club’s joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold that he needs to raise more funds if he wants to spend more this summer.
The Hammers splashed the cash (£90million) on eight players last summer, and were rewarded with a top-ten finish in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.
The club are looking to secure the Europa League places at the end of next season, and Pellegrini has to make some additions to his squad to have a chance of doing so.
Gold and Sullivan are said to be ready to open the chequebooks again this summer, but aren’t looking to spend anywhere near what they spent last summer, and the Chilean boss will have to sanction the sales of some players surplus to requirements to raise additional funds.
It remains to be seen which players will be sold this transfer window, but striking duo Lucas Perez and Javier Chicharito Hernandez could be on their way out, while the future of Marko Arnautovic at the London Stadium isn’t particularly certain after he tried to force an exit in January.