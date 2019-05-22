Report: Liverpool linked with summer interest in West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson

According to Sportmail, Liverpool are interested in a summer move for West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson, as manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign attacking reinforcements for next season.
Daniel Sturridge is expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season once his contract expires, and despite Divock Origi’s exploits as back-up forward this term, the Reds want another attacker in order to boost their ranks and challenge across all fronts next season.
Anderson has been excellent for manager Manuel Pellegrini’s side since moving to the London Stadium from Lazio last summer, finishing the campaign with nine goals and four assists in 36 league games.
The 26-year-old has already been linked with Real Madrid as a result of his immediate impact at West Ham, and he sure will represent a great option for Liverpool.
The Hammers splashed £33.5million on Anderson’s signature last summer, and will most likely hold on to him in order to make a statement of ambition as they look to break into the top seven.
The Reds will have to table an irresistible offer in order to have a chance of securing the services of the Brazilian, and it doesn’t seem they will be keen to break the bank for someone they plan on making a squad player.