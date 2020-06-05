Report: Craig Gordon considering Celtic future, St Mirren want him

According to The Scottish Sun, St. Mirren want to sign Craig Gordon, who has been offered the chance to stay at Celtic as well.

Gordon is out of contract at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and is available on a free transfer.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that the Hoops have offered the 37-year-old Scotland international goalkeeper a new deal.

However, according to the report, the 37-year-old is considering his future away from the Bhoys after losing his place in the starting lineup to Fraser Forster, who spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan from Southampton.

St. Mirren have made a “bold bid” to sign Gordon, with manager Jim Goodwin promising him regular first-team football for the Scottish Premiership club next season, according to the report.

Dilemma

Gordon is unlikely to be the first-choice goalkeeper at Celtic next season, but there is a huge reason for him to stay at the Celtic Park.

The Hoops are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row in 2020-21, and the chance to be part of something special must be very tempting indeed.

However, Gordon is 37 years of age now, and given that he is not too far away from retirement, the chance to play in the top flight of Scottish football on a regular basis with Spurs must be very appealing indeed.