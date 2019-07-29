Report: Celtic interested in Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is looking to leave the Magpies on loan this summer.
The England Under 21 international has been involved in the club’s pre-season and has made two appearances so far. However, he is keen to leave the club on loan in search of regular football.
The report claims that there have been interests from two Championship clubs while Arsenal and Scottish champions Celtic have also shown ‘solid interest’ in him.
He is out of contract at the end of this season, and chances are very less that he will be given an extension.
The 22-year-old is looking to leave the Magpies on loan this week, and Newcastle are expected to make a decision on his future in the next 48 hours.
Celtic have Craig Gordon and Scott Bain as two solid keepers. However, Neil Lennon is probably looking to sign a young keeper who can be the long term replacement of Gordon who will turn 37 at the turn of the year.