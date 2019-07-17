Report: Celtic in pole position to sign Jose Cifuentes

According to reports from the Scotsman, Celtic are in ‘pole position’ to sign Jose Cifuentes in the summer transfer window.
The Ecuadorian youngster is being chased by both Celtic and Premier League champions Manchester City, but the report claims that the Bhoys have a better chance of signing him.
City would struggle to sign him as he is not yet a full-time international.
The 20-year-old is likely to get more first-team football at Celtic while work permit in Scotland are more relaxed which makes the Bhoys favorites to sign him.
His performances in the Under-20 World Cup have caught the eye of clubs in Germany and Italy, as well as Celtic and City.
Celtic are looking to bolster their midfield department this summer and Cifuentes would be a decent signing for the club.
He is a defensive midfielder who loves to get forward. He is tidy on the ball and his physical strength makes him an attractive proposition for Celtic.