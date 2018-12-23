Report: Celtic eye January move for West Ham striker Andy Carroll

According to reports from the Sunday Post, Scottish champions Celtic could make a move for West Ham striker Andy Carroll in the January transfer window.
The Hoops are short of attacking options, and Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic boss, recently admitted that he is looking to sign at least two strikers in the January transfer window.
Celtic haven’t been able to replace Moussa Dembele, while Leigh Griffiths is on leave to deal with personal problems.
Odsonne Edouard remains as the only striker at the club, although, teenage forward Michael Johnstone has impressed in recent weeks. He scored his first goal against Motherwell last week, and scored twice against Dundee on Saturday.
However, Rodgers is looking to sign an established striker. The Bhoys have told agents that they are looking to sign strikers next month, and Andy Carroll, who worked with Rodgers at Liverpool, is being considered.
Carroll has only a few months left on his contract, but he is struggling for playing time at West Ham. He hasn’t started a Premier League game, and given his injury record and high wages, the 29-year-old could be a risky signing.