Report: Burnley keen on Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Burnley are keeping an eye on Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell should they lose one or two of their goalkeepers this summer.
BURNLEY. Keeping an eye on Peacock-Farrell at LEEDS in case lose one or two keepers. Still want around 10m from VILLA for Heaton who could yet sign a deal to stay.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2019
Aston Villa are keen on Tom Heaton, but the Turf Moor outfit aren’t keen to do business for anything less than £10 million.
The England international could yet put pen to paper for a contract extension, but Joe Hart is most likely to leave as he is now third-choice behind Nick Pope and Heaton.
It remains to be seen if Leeds are open to letting Peacock-Farrell leave this summer, but the 22-year-old could be willing to try out a new challenge.
The Leeds star started last campaign as manager Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice until Kiko Casilla arrived from Real Madrid in January.
At 32, the Spaniard is only a short-term option, and Peacock-Farrell is expected to succeed him soon.
Villa could hold the key to a potential Elland Road exit for the Northern Ireland international, though, as snapping up Heaton will trigger Burnley to consider moving for the Leeds goalie.
Dean Smith’s side reckon the English shot-stopper has the quality to keep them in the top-flight next season and boost their chances of challenging the bigwigs.