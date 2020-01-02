Report: Arsenal scouting Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Leeds United keen too

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is attracting attention from a lot of clubs down south, with English Championship giants Leeds United and the Premier League trio of Aston Villa, Arsenal and Sheffield United all monitoring him ahead of a potential move this month.
Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Burnley are also keen on the Finland international, and it will be interesting to see if manager Steven Gerrard can keep one of his key players at Ibrox beyond this month and the summer.
Leeds are looking to boost their chances of earning Premier League promotion at the end of the season, and securing a quality midfielder like Kamara will come handy during the second-half of the season.
He has established himself as one of best midfielders in the Scottish top-flight since joining from Dundee for just £50,000 a year ago, and Blades boss Chris Wilder and his former side Arsenal have sent scouts to watch him at a number of Rangers matches this term, including Sunday’s Old Firm win.
Juventus are also keen, and while the 24-year-old midfielder is under contract at Ibrox until 2023, it’s believed that the Light Blues are holding out for £8 million for his signature.
Ideally, Gerrard would love to have Kamara sign a new deal as Rangers look to break Celtic’s domestic dominance, but the attraction of the English top-flight could lure him away.
Leeds could be playing in the EPL next season after an impressive start to the season that has seen them go top of the Championship, and it will be interesting if they can pip six top-flight sides to Kamara’s signature and also convince Rangers into parting ways with him.