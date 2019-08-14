Report: Andy Carroll hopes to make his second debut for Newcastle against Liverpool

According to The Times, Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is hoping to make his second debut for the club against Liverpool after the international break next month.
The Magpies visit Anfield on the 14th of September, and it will be a perfect venue for the former West Ham United striker to make his bow having joined the Reds upon first leaving Newcastle in January 2011.
Carroll has been recovering and building up his fitness since ankle surgery in April, and could be fit in time to make his debut in the middle of next month.
The 30-year-old signed a one-year incentivised contract on summer transfer deadline day, but Newcastle have an option to extend the deal for a second season, and he will be looking to prove himself at Saint James Park all over again.
£40 million summer signing Joelinton remains manager Steve Bruce’s first-choice signing, and Carroll, alongside Dwight Gayle, is expected to provide the Brazilian quality cover and competition.
Staying fit remains the English striker’s greatest challenge, and it will be interesting to see how he fares upon his return to SJP.
On his day, the Newcastle star remains one of the most lethal aerial threats in the English top-flight, and he definitely can get his career back on track if he can stay fit going forward.
Everyone is looking forward to Carroll’s debut, and he will be receiving a warm reception from both sets of fans should he feature against Liverpool.