Real Madrid January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Real Madrid have made a mediocre start to the Spanish League season by their standards and they will be hoping to close the gap with Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.

The Real Madrid squad is currently lacking in depth and the Spanish giants must look to bring in a couple of players this month.





Key areas that need strengthening

The Spanish champions need more quality in the central midfield and they should look to invest in their attack as well.

They have been overly reliant on Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos to deliver every week. The likes of Modric and Kroos are in their 30s and Los Blancos cannot afford to exhaust them with excessive game time.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has been carrying the Real Madrid attack ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club and it will be important for the Spanish outfit to find another quality attacker who can make an immediate impact.

Eden Hazard has struggled with injuries and loss of form since his move to Santiago Bernabeu. Luka Jovic has failed to establish himself as a starter as well.

Furthermore, the likes of Raphael Varane have been unimpressive this season and Real Madrid could use an experienced addition at the back.

They have been linked with the likes of David Alaba in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off the signing before the January window closes.

Potential departures

Luka Jovic has been linked with a loan move away from the club. He needs to regain his sharpness with regular game time and it will be interesting to see if he is allowed to move on this month.

