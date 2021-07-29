Real Madrid could sell Arsenal target Martin Odegaard for €50m

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Martin Odegaard for €50 million this summer if he insists on leaving, ESPN reports.

Odegaard played under 400 minutes under Zinedine Zidane during the first half of last season before making the loan move to Arsenal.

The Norwegian played 20 games for the Gunners. He had a positive influence with two goals and two assists while creating several other chances.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on him this summer, and they could be handed a boost in re-signing him permanently in the coming weeks.

Odegaard is still undecided over his future at the Madrid giants. If he decides to leave, the club plan to demand around €50m for his sale.

They won’t entertain the prospect of another loan deal, considering their lingering debts and the need to ease some of the financial concerns.

Sportslens view:

Odegaard may not be guaranteed a starting role next season, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro expected to make up the club’s midfield.

Modric will be 36 in September, but he has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to be one of the best box-to-box midfielders around.

Behind the trio, there is competition from Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos, who is back with the club after two seasons on loan with the Gunners.

Odegaard won’t have an easy route to the line-up, and he could seek a permanent switch away from the Bernabeu outfit this summer.

The Gunners are waiting for his availability. They have been linked with Leicester City’s James Maddison, but Odegaard remains the prime target.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

