PSG director confirms interest in Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo Araujo has commented on the rumours surrounding Lionel Messi possibly joining his club, confirming that they are “following his file closely”.

Messi sent the entire footballing world into chaos last summer after he submitted a transfer request away from Barcelona, having been at the club since his youth days in 2001. However, following a stand-off with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, he was forced to stay at the Camp Nou.





During the summer, several clubs were linked with a move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, most notably Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

It seems like PSG are ready to reignite their interest in the 33-year-old, as suggested by sporting director Leonardo Araujo.

Speaking in an interview with France Football, Araujo said: “Great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list. But this is of course not the time to talk about it, or to dream about it.

“But we are seated at the large table of those who are following the file closely.”

This season, Messi has scored 14 goals and assisted a further four in 22 outings – impressive numbers, but below his usual standards.

But things began to look bleak for Barcelona fans during Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana final defeat against Athletic Bilbao. The Argentine picked up the first red card of his club career during the game after striking Asier Villalibre in the back of the head.

La Blaugrana lost the game 3-2 after extra-time, missing out on their first piece of silverware since 2019.

Back in December, Brazilian superstar Neymar sparked rumours of Messi coming to PSG, revealing that he wants to play with the Argentine again.

Following his side’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford, the former Santos man said: “I want to play with Messi again. For sure next year we have to do it.”