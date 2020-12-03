Neymar wants Messi reunion, but will it be in Paris or Barcelona?

Neymar dropped a huge hint surrounding his future after his side’s win at Old Trafford, revealing that he wants a reunion with former teammate Lionel Messi.

Neymar joined Paris Saint Germain in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of approximately £198m. Since then, he has scored 76 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions, winning seven domestic trophies and reaching the final of last year’s Champions League.





On Wednesday evening, the Brazilian bagged a brace as PSG saw off Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford to put the French champions in control in Group H.

And, after the game, the 28-year-old admitted that he would love to play with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi again, as early as next year.

Speaking after the victory (via BT Sport on Twitter), Neymar said: “I want to play with Messi again. For sure next year we have to do it.”

The two South American superstars played four seasons together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. During that time, they won two league titles, three Copas del Rey, and one Champions League. Their combination with forward Luis Suarez led to them becoming one of the most famous attacking trios of all time, dubbed MSN.

Since then, La Blaugrana have spent over £400m trying to replace the Brazilian, bringing in the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, Neymar has formed a new trio of his own, combining with young superstar Kylian Mbappe and former Real Madrid man Angel Di Maria.

If a reunion between Messi and Neymar is on the cards, then it is unclear where it will be. Neymar has often been linked with moves back to the Camp Nou, so this seems like the most likely destination. In fact, presidential candidate Emili Rousaud promised to bring Neymar back to the club if he was elected.

However, Lionel Messi’s transfer request last summer will still be fresh in the memories, and it remains to be seen whether Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation as Barcelona president will affect Messi’s stance.

The Argentinian is out of contract at the end of the season, and last summer’s saga suggests that he will not be renewing. Meanwhile, Neymar’s current deal ends in June 2022, so the prospect of one of Europe’s elite clubs signing both in one window is financially viable.