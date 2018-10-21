Provan says Brown is “hugely overrated” and has “not enough discipline” for Celtic

Davie Provan believes Scott Brown is “hugely overrated” and has “not enough discipline” for Celtic. The long-serving midfielder has an uncertain future at Parkhead with his contract expiring next summer and interest from Australian A-League side Western Melbourne has Brown considering a move away from Celtic.
A switch to Australia would be a surprise, but the 33-year-old is reaching the final few years of his career and may want to sample life abroad before hanging up his boots. Brown recently revealed he’s been in talks with Celtic over a new deal which may include a coaching role when he’s finished as a player, but Provan wouldn’t be against him leaving for Melbourne.
Writing in his column for The Sun, he said: “I’ve never bought into the Scott Brown hype. Hugely overrated if you ask me. Too many square passes, not enough goals or discipline. But you don’t play the number of games he has for Celtic and Scotland unless you have something about you.
“Given what he’s shown over 11 years at Celtic, he’ll deservedly take his place in the pantheon of the club’s outstanding players. Currently linked with a move to Australia, he’s earned the right to wind down any way he wants.”
Brown has made 484 appearances in all competitions for Celtic since his move from Hibernian in 2007. The Scotland international, who has represented his country on 55 occasions, has won eight Premiership titles, five League Cups and four Scottish Cups with Celtic.
He’s no slouch and has been an incredible servant for the Hoops in the last eleven years. Brown certainly wouldn’t be begrudged a move to Melbourne, but he may find it difficult to leave Celtic after all this time.
