Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: TV Info, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season rumbles on this weekend, with some eye-catching fixtures scheduled to take place over the next four days.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers go head-to-head with Leeds United at Molineux.





There are four games on Saturday, with Southampton versus Chelsea kicking-off proceedings at lunchtime.

Thiago Silva has definitely been ruled out of the game for the Blues, while Christian Pulisic is also doubtful with a calf injury.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion is next on the agenda, but that will serve as a warm-up to the standout game of the day at 5.30 pm.

Liverpool will be eager to bounce back to form in the Premier League after a dismal run as they face Everton at Anfield.

The final match of the day sees Fulham welcome Sheffield United to Craven Cottage.

There are also a quartet of fixtures on Sunday, starting with the London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City will follow, while Arsenal play Manchester City in the 4.30 pm kick-off.

Kieran Tierney could make his first start in over a month for the Gunners after returning as a substitute against Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday.

Manchester United will be confident of rounding off Sunday’s fixtures with a victory as they face Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace will complete the 25th round of EPL games on Monday.

Week 25 EPL Fixtures

Friday, February 19

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United – BT Sport

Saturday, February 20

Southampton vs Chelsea – BT Sport

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion – Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Everton – Sky Sports

Fulham vs Sheffield United – Sky Sports

Sunday, February 21

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Leicester City – Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Newcastle – BT Sport

Monday, February 22

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace – Sky Sports

Premier League Table

Live Stream Information

