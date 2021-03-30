Premier League’s Top 5 Players Since January 2021

The final phase of the Premier League campaign will resume after the international break, and there is plenty of stake for clubs at both ends of the table.

While Manchester City are cruising to a third league title in four seasons, there is plenty of competition for the remaining three Champions League spots.





At the bottom, Fulham have given themselves a fighting chance of beating the drop as they are only two points adrift of 17th-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

There have been many standout performers this season, and the CIES Football Observatory has published a list of players ranked on the basis of their performances.

Here are the top-five best-performing players in the league since the turn of the year, who have played at least two-thirds of the available minutes.

Jorginho – Chelsea (89.5)

Jorginho’s name at the top of the list will definitely raise eyeballs, but it can’t be ignored that the midfielder has been an almost ever-present figure in the midfield since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the Blues boss in January.

The Italy international has netted three goals since the turn of the year from the penalty spot, and he has controlled the proceedings in the centre of the park with multiple tackles and recoveries.

Ruben Dias – Manchester City (89.4)

The Portugal international has been the signing of the season, and he has not only made the Cityzens tough to beat but also revived the career of John Stones, who has formed a solid partnership alongside him in the central defence.

The Cityzens are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple this term, and their chances of doing so will partly depend on whether they can maintain their strong defensive record. Pep Guardiola’s side recently went on a stunning 21-match winning run in all competitions.

Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City (85.3)

Ndidi has been a vital cog at the heart of the midfield for the Foxes. The Nigerian has suffered a couple of injuries this term, but his influence in the team is quite notable, with five of the Foxes’ seven league defeats coming without him.

He has developed an impressive understanding with Youri Tielemans as the season has progressed and has recently chipped in with three assists in six league outings – one from the central defensive position.

Luke Shaw – Manchester United (83.4)

Shaw has been a player reinvented with United this term. Many people believe that the signing of Alex Telles from Porto over the summer has brought the best out of the England international as he needed to step up.

While Shaw has always been solid with his defensive duties, he has shown more impetus to go forward. Since the turn of the year, the left-back has registered four goals and one assist in the league and is now back in the fray with the Three Lions.

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (83.1)

The England captain should be one of the front-runners for the PFA Player of the Year award. Kane has registered a staggering 27 goals and 16 assists across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur this term.

The 27-year-old has built a great understanding with Heung-min Son up front, and quite often, he has dropped into a number 10 role to assist the latter’s goals. He has the chance to win his first piece of silverware through the Carabao Cup final next month.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

