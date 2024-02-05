Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) did not have any talks over Nordi Mukiele in the winter transfer window. The Italian instead further revealed Bayern Munich had genuine interest in the defender but pulled out of the deal after failing to agree terms with the Parisians.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Mukiele-Chelsea Rumors

PSG signed right-back Mukiele from RB Leipzig for a €12 million ($12.92 million) fee in July 2022. After an impressive four-year spell in Germany, during which he was directly involved in 21 goals in 146 matches, Mukiele failed to hit the ground running in France. He has since slipped down the pecking order and became a sporadic player.

Things have not improved under new coach Luis Enrique this season, with the Spaniard also regularly leaving him on the bench in favor of Achraf Hakimi. So far, he has played just 487 minutes of soccer across 11 games this season, claiming an assist.

According to reports, PSG wanted to offload the player on loan during the winter transfer window of the 2024-25 season and had discussions with Premier League strugglers Chelsea over it. Romano, however, shot the reports down, saying Bayern Munich were the ones in the running for Mukiele’s services.

Romano explained in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“I’ve been asked how concrete the links were with Nordi Mukiele towards the end of January, but I can say there were no talks with Chelsea, news not confirmed.

“Bayern wanted Mukiele, as I reported at the time, but PSG were not open to accepting a loan move with buy option, they asked for an obligation or different conditions – that’s why the deal did not happen.”

Blues Have A Solid Core, They Need Time To Find Their Feet

Over the last six-odd months, Chelsea have played some exciting soccer under Mauricio Pochettino. However, they have yet to attain consistency. They have looked rock solid in one game and leaked goals in another. They have scored for fun in one game and missed a bucketload of chances in the next. We believe they do not have a bad team, they simply need time to function as one.

Pochettino has urged everyone to be patient with Chelsea, saying they are a team in transition. If Todd Boehly and Co. allow Pochettino the luxury of stability, the Argentine could very well lead the English giants to a brighter future.