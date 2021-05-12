Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Chelsea

Arsenal make the trip to Stamford Bridge for today’s Premier League kick-off against Chelsea.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday evening.





Despite the result, the club are four points adrift of a European place in ninth place with just three games remaining.

They need plenty of results to go their way to qualify for Europe, but have pride to play for in the London derby.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Bernd Leno has been the regular choice in goal in the league. Mat Ryan has started two of the previous four games when Leno has been rested, but the German is expected to keep his place between the sticks.

In defence, there could be changes in both full-back positions. Calum Chambers is likely to come in for Hector Bellerin while Kieran Tierney appears set to replace Bukayo Saka, who could return to his customary right-wing role.

Granit Xhaka continues to remain doubtful with a groin injury, and he could miss out. There could be at least one change in midfield with Thomas Partey likely to return to the starting XI.

Dani Ceballos was caught out of position on number of occasions against the Baggies, and he could make way for the Ghanaian to partner Mohamed Elneny. Partey has also been guilty of losing possession regularly, and he needs to step up for the derby.

Emile Smith Rowe picked up a knock during the Baggies win, and he could be rested. Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian could drop to the bench. Willian bagged his first-ever Gunners goal last weekend, but that may not be sufficient to keep his place.

Saka is most likely to start on the right wing with Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang occupying the number 10 and left wing roles respectively. Alexandre Lacazette appears set to lead the line.

The Frenchman is the club’s leading scorer with 17 goals this season. He likes to step up for the big occasions, and has bagged two goals from his previous four meetings against the Blues.

How Arsenal could line up against Chelsea

