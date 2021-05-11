Arsenal could offer Granit Xhaka in a swap deal for Denis Zakaria

Arsenal could offer Granit Xhaka in a swap deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer, 90min reports.

The Gunners are likely to reinforce their midfield options in the next transfer window after another disappointing Premier League campaign.





The club are currently lying in the ninth spot in the standings, and with just three games left could miss out on European football.

This is unlikely to scupper their summer transfer plans, although they may have to rely on exchange deals to reduce the valuation of players.

It is now reported that the club are in the mix to sign Zakaria, who has revealed his intention to leave Monchengladbach at the end of the season.

The Switzerland international has less than 14 months remaining on his contract, and the Gunners could sign him in a part-exchange deal.

Xhaka has a good reputation with Monchengladbach, where he spent four seasons (2012-2016), and the Gunners are prepared to offer him as a makeweight to land his compatriot.

Sportslens view:

Xhaka has been a key player under Mikel Arteta, but he has divided opinion among the fans due to his ill-discipline and tendency to make costly defensive errors.

The Swiss was keen on returning to Germany with Hertha Berlin in January last year before he was convinced to stay by the Gunners head coach.

A return to Monchengladbach could be a relishing prospect for him this summer, which would aid the Gunners’ prospects of landing Zakaria.

The 24-year-old has had a mixed season in the Bundesliga this term, having struggled for form earlier in the campaign after a knee injury.

He is currently valued at around £28.8 million, but the price tag could be significantly reduced if Xhaka secures a return to Monchengladbach.

It remains to be seen whether Zakaria would be a worthy signing for the Gunners, given he may take time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita is a prime example of someone who has struggled to adapt to the style of play after arriving from RB Leipzig with a big reputation.

Aside from Zakaria, the Gunners have been heavily linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma, and they are said to have made contact with his agent.

He is valued at around £30m, and the north London club could be better off signing him, given he has already proved himself in the Premier League.

