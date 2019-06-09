Opinion: Besiktas’ Dorukhan Tokoz bossing France midfield should excite Newcastle United and West Ham United

Reigning World Cup champions France suffered a shocking 2-0 loss at the hands of Turkey in the third game of their Euros 2020 qualifying campaign on Saturday night.
Les Bleus conceded both goals in the opening 45 minutes, and despite their best efforts to turn the tide around, the Turks proved too much to handle.
Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz called the shots in the middle of the park, successfully bossing the French midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Moussa Sissoko and Blaise Matuidi.
The 23-year-old is on the radar of West Ham United, while Newcastle United are also keen, and both clubs would have been delighted by his performance against France.
They probably had scouts running the rule over him during the game, and Tokoz surely didn’t disappoint.
The Turkey international cost Besiktas just £120,000 last summer, but West Ham and Newcastle will have to part with £17 million to have a chance of landing him.
A £6.8 million bid from Genoa was turned down in January, but Tokoz’s asking price might have increased given that his performance against France would have attracted more suitors to him.
The defensive midfielder, who is also capable of playing at right-back, scored thrice and assisted four times in 20 Super Lig games last season, and the Premier League could do with such quality.
Newcastle need a new midfielder with Mohamed Diame leaving this month, while Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden have also been linked with an exit.
Watching how comfortable and excellent Tokoz was against a French midfield with a combined transfer value of £148 million, he definitely will be a perfect fit at the Saint James Park.
West Ham’s project could be more tempting to the former Eskisehirspor midfielder, though.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to lead the Hammers to Europe next season, and is expected to further strengthen his squad this summer.
Tokoz was in superb form for Besiktas throughout last campaign, and alongside Newcastle and West Ham, the Turk is bound to attract plenty suitors this summer.
He surely won’t look out of place in any Premier League side judging by that performance against France.
Here is how some fans reacted to his man-of-the-match performance on Saturday night:
