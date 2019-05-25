Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez attracting interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United open to Premier League switch 

The English Premier League has attracted Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez, and the Argentine could soon become a major target of some of its clubs following an impressive campaign with the French outfit.
The 26-year-old featured in 38 games across all competitions for Patrick Vieira’s side in 2018-19, conceding just 26 times.
Of the 136 shots on target he faced, Benitez saved 110, and his 81% save ratio – the best in Europe – was better than the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Liverpool’s Alisson who had 79% and 77% respectively.
According to The Sun, the Argentine has attracted interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United as a result, and more suitors will definitely be keen on him if he keeps impressing going forward.
Benitez missed out on his country’s recently-announced Copa America squad, and he reckons a move to the English top-flight will boost his national team chances going forward.
The Magpies and Wolves boast of two of the best goalkeepers in the division in Martin Dubravka and Rui Patricio respectively, and it remains unknown if they are keen to provide them with competition by signing Benitez.