After another thrilling weekend of March Madness, the Final Four is set. On one side of the bracket, the #1 seeded UConn Huskies will face the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide. UConn is the heavy favorite in that game and to win it all. The other matchup in the 2024 Final Four is must-watch TV this Saturday.

There are always improbable runs that happen in the tournament each season. This year’s Cinderella story is the N.C. State Wolfpack and outstanding big man D.J. Burns. One game stands between the Wolfpack and the National Championship. Their most important game of the season is this Saturday when they face Zach Edey and #1-seeded Purdue. Everyone will be watching the battle down low between D.J. Burns and Zach Edey. The game tips off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST.

N.C. State vs. Purdue is going to be a heavyweight matchup between D.J. Burns and Zach Edey



For the Purdue Boilermakers, they were expected to be in this spot. The team lost embarrassingly last season in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Purdue knew they did not reach their potential in 2023. Their most important piece, Zach Edey, returned for the 2024 season and has been the best player in college basketball. At his size, every team runs into the problem of trying to guard the presumed 2024 National Player of the Year.

Edey is averaging (25.0) points, (12.2) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (2.2) blocks per game this season. That’s elite production that has carried the team to the Final Four. The only person who has a chance to match Edey’s output and give him a tough game defensively is N.C. State’s D.J. Burns. He’s been a fan favorite throughout the tournament and has helped lead the team to their first Final Four since the early 1980s. It’s been a historical run for the Wolfpack who are looking to be the ones who can take down Purdue.

“DJ Burns is somebody who could go at Zach Edey. We have not seen that really in this NCAA Tournament. We have literally a David against Goliath-type showdown.” — @JonRothstein on NC State vs. Purdue in the Final Four 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kc0y73zKTd — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 1, 2024



CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein noted that this is a “David against Goliath-type showdown.” Zach Edey stands at seven-foot-four and is nearly impossible to guard. N.C State’s D.J. Burns is six-foot-nine and will do his best to keep Edey from getting to his routine shots. In the Elite 8 vs. Tennesse, Zach Edey scored a career-high 40 points and snagged 16 rebounds. Can D.J. Burns play the best game of his career this Saturday and help his team take down Purdue? Tune in this weekend and watch to see this epic clash in the Final Four.