March Madness

Can Oakland's Jack Gohlke keep his hot shooting streak alive on Saturday vs. NC State?

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, the #14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies had a matchup vs. the #3 Kentucky Wildcats. In a regular season game, this is probably an easy win for Kentucky. Luckily for Oakland, this is March Madness where anything can happen. Heading into that matchup, senior guard Jack Gohlke had no idea it would be his night. 

Oakland and Kentucky battled for 40 minutes and the Golden Grizzlies walked away with an 80-76 win. Jack Gohlke scored a career-high 32 points and went 10-20 from beyond the arc. His dominant outing helped Oakland stun Kentucky and advance to the next round. On Saturday, the Golden Grizzlies will take on the NC State Wolfpack. Can Jack Gohkle keep his hot shooting streak alive?

Jack Gohlke had an all-time March Madness performance for Oakland in the first round vs. Kentucky


Last night, Jack Gohlke etched his name in March Madness history no matter what happens to Oakland in the next round. The 2023-24 Horizon League 6th Man of the Year dominated their game vs. Kentucky. Gohlke was unconscious from beyond the arc all game and never hesitated to find his shot. In the end, Gohlke ended with a career-high 32 points on 10 made three-pointers. He’s now the fifth player to make 10+ three-pointers in a March Madness game. A night that Jack Gohlke will never forget.

For the first five years of his collegiate career, Gohlke played at Hillside. That is a Division II school and he finally got to join a Division I program this offseason. In his first year with Oakland, Gohlke averaged (12.8) points, (4.0) rebounds, and (1.1) assists per game. Additionally, he shot an efficient (.378) from beyond the arc for the season. The senior saved his best career performance for the NCAA tournament and his team needed every point.


This season was Jack Gohlke’s final year of collegiate eligibility. He was not ready for his career to end last night and put the team on his back in big moments. Gohlke rained threes all night long to help Oakland stun Kentucky in the round of 64. Now, the Golden Grizzlies will play the #11 NC State Wolfpack this Saturday at 7:10 p.m. EST. Can Jack Gohlke continue his incredible shooting performance and keep Oakland’s March Madness run alive?

