“You do not stop running for that badge” – Jamie Carragher Slams Marcus Rashford, Compares Him To Much-Criticized Manchester United Teammate

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticized Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for his lack of intensity against Newcastle United, comparing the Englishman to under-fire teammate Anthony Martial.

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in their last Premier League outing on Sunday (December 2). It marked the Red Devils’ sixth defeat in the Premier League in only 14 matches. Rashford and Martial cut a frustrating figure in the game and were taken off on the hour mark.

Carragher Slams Rashford For “Unacceptable” Performance In Manchester United Defeat

French attacker Martial has long been criticized for his work rate. He has historically been reluctant to press his opponents, allowing them to barge into the midfield without much effort. According to Carragher, Rashford has started resembling Martial, not giving his 100% for his boyhood club.

Dissecting Rashford’s performance at St. James’ Park, the former center-back told SkySports (via Manchester Evening News):

It was an unacceptable performance, for a few reasons. He didn’t play midweek, and if there’s any mitigating circumstances for someone not being 100%, it’s playing midweek in Europe.

I’ve been a local player and it isn’t easy, especially when your team is not doing well. When it’s not going well, it’s your job to fix it and you’ve got to drag other people up with you.”

He continued:

I’m watching Rashford now and he reminds me of [Anthony] Martial, and that’s the worst possible thing you can probably say about him – a foreign player who comes in, hasn’t done the business and doesn’t really care. Marcus Rashford is now looking like Anthony Martial.

As a local lad, if your confidence is down and you’re not getting goals or assists, it’s not a problem. But you do not stop running for that badge, that shirt and those supporters. Because you’re supposedly one of them. What he did last night [Saturday] was nowhere near acceptable.

Rashford Had An Abysmal Showing Against Newcastle

Rashford had very little impact on the game at St. James’ Park on Sunday, with Joelington and Valentino Livramento easily getting the better of him on the right flank.

Before going off in the 61st minute, Rashford only completed 11 passes, had zero shots, and played only a solitary pass in the final third. He also lost four of five duels and was dribbled past on a couple of occasions.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
