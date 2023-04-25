Wrexham FC, a charming North Wales-based club, has been making waves in the world of soccer. The 2020 acquisition by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has led to newfound success. Climbing the ranks, newly-promoted Wrexham now find themselves in the Football League’s fourth-tier, League Two. And now, McElhenney has his eyes set on an ambitious target: convincing Welsh soccer legend Gareth Bale to join their ranks.

Welsh Legend Bale to End His Career With North Wales Club Wrexham AFC?

Bale, a national treasure, holds the title as Wales’ greatest soccer player. The 33-year-old superstar offered his congratulations to McElhenney and Wrexham for their recent promotion to League Two on Twitter. Seizing the opportunity, McElhenney invited Bale for a round of golf, a not-so-subtle attempt to persuade the retired icon to join Wrexham for one last magical season.

The tongue-in-cheek tweet read, “Hey @GarethBale11, let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ❤️.”

Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 25, 2023

Bale announced his retirement in January 2023, leaving the sport on a high note by leading Wales to their first World Cup since 1958. Throughout his illustrious career, Bale played for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy. He’s best known for his extraordinary Champions League-winning goal for Real Madrid.

At 33, Bale remains without a club, and Wrexham’s financial constraints mean they likely can’t offer him a lavish salary. However, McElhenney and Reynolds hope the allure of being part of a remarkable story with a Welsh club might entice the soccer legend.

The duo’s takeover of Wrexham has already been documented in the docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.”Adding Bale to the mix would undoubtedly elevate the series’ drama, capturing the attention of soccer fans worldwide. As Wrexham’s rise continues, this ambitious move could be the cherry on top.

Could Wrexham FC become the home of one of soccer’s greatest talents? While the odds may be stacked against them, Wrexham’s Hollywood-backed fairytale has defied expectations so far. If they can get Bale on board, there’s no telling how high this North Wales club could soar.

