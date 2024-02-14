NFL

Will the Chicago Bears trade the #1 overall pick in the draft two seasons in a row?

Zach Wolpin
This offseason is a pivotal one for the Chicago Bears. The team has the #1 overall pick for the second draft in a row. Last season, the Bears traded away the #1 overall pick and got WR D.J. Moore and Carolina’s #9, #61 in the 2023. Chicago also got the Panthers’ first-round pick in the 2024 Draft. It was the #1 pick after Carolina finished 2-15 in 2023. 

The Bears have an important decision to make this offseason with the first overall pick in 2024. Does the team want to keep Justin Fields and trade back? Or are they going to trade Fields away and take the presumed #1 overall pick Caleb Williams? There have also been rumors that Chicago could keep Fields and also draft Williams at #1. General Manager Ryan Poles and the rest of Chicago’s front office will be working diligently to make the appropriate decision come the draft in April.

Who will be Chicago’s QB in 2023? Justin Fields, Caleb Williams, or someone else?


Several NFL insiders believe the Bears want to reset their QB clock and draft USC’s Caleb Williams. Justin Fields will be entering his 4th professional season in 2024. There is a chance it won’t be with the Chicago Bears. The 2024 Draft class is loaded with QB talent within the first five picks. Chicago has the chance to draft their new franchise QB with the #1 overall pick they were lucky enough to get from Carolina. What does that mean for former first-round pick Justin Fields?

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that sources within the league “connect” Justin Fields and the Atlanta Falcons. They are going to be in the market for a new QB heading into next season. With a 7-10 record in 2023, the Falcons have the eighth pick in the 2024 draft. Chances are that is not high enough for one of the top QBs. Would the Falcons be willing to take a chance on Fields and let him take control of their offense? It’s an option for a franchise that is in a slight rebuild.


For the Falcons to get a top QB  in the 2024 Draft, they would likely have to trade up. That’s why trading for a somewhat established player like Justin Fields could be a strong move. He’s only due $3.2 million next season but the Bears have a decision to make about fifth-year option this offseason. It doesn’t make sense for the Bears to bring in another QB through the draft if they are going to keep Fields. Caleb Williams is the type of player who starts right away. Not sitting on the bench for a season to learn the system and develop. We’ll have to wait and see what the Bears end up doing with the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Will the Chicago Bears trade the #1 overall pick in the draft two seasons in a row?

