NFL

NFL: Are The Pittsburgh Steelers Making Room For Justin Fields?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 16812347400
rsz 16812347400

Now that the Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and the Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned as champions once again, it is time to start looking towards the off-season for the NFL. There is going to be plenty of intrigue with player movement this year, and the excitement will rev up in March and April when free agency and the draft roll around.

NFL: Bears Are Officially On The Clock

And the team that will be most talked about from now until then will likely be the Chicago Bears.

They are in an interesting spot. They weren’t the worst team in the NFL last year, winning five of their last eight regular season games to finish with a respectable 7-10 record after starting out 2-7. Chicago owns the rights to their own first round draft pick, which will be the 9th overall selection, but the discussion surrounding them during the first couple of months of the off-season will be about the 1st overall pick.

The Bears are technically already on the clock. They made a trade last offseason that garnered them a 2024 first round pick from the Carolina Panthers, who would up having the league’s worst record. Chicago is now free to take their pick from any of the available prospects, but it is not a guarantee that they stay up and make the selection.

The team already has a young quarterback in place, as they have been working on developing Justin Fields for the past three seasons. Things haven’t progressed as well as the team would have hoped with him, but he has shown flashes that are enough to convince some that he can in fact be the franchise signal caller going forward. But he hasn’t proved anything beyond the shadow of a doubt, and it is entirely possible that the Bears choose to select a quarterback prospect first overall, which would make Fields expendable.

Could The Steelers Be A Destination For Justin Fields?

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a destination. During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Monday, Schefter explained that Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin is a “big fan” of Fields, which would open possibilities for the team in selecting a new quarterback going forward.

The Steelers were able to qualify for the playoffs in 2023 despite another poor season of quarterback play. Three different guys started games for Pittsburgh during the regular season, with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph all getting playing time. None of them were impressive, and the team apparently wants to bring in some competition in order to push Pickett in training camp.

So would the Steelers be the NFL team to make a move for Justin Fields? There was news that came out on Monday that the team and Trubisky would be mutually parting ways, meaning that there is now an assumed open roster spot and empty chair in the quarterback room.

Could Fields be the one that the team brings in to fill the void?

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 16812347400
NFL

LATEST NFL: Are The Pittsburgh Steelers Making Room For Justin Fields?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn20
NFL
49ers: Jauan Jennings’ Super Bowl Performance Should Help His Free Agent Status
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024

Jauan Jennings is set to be a free agent this coming offseason. His contract is expiring after spending his first three years with the San Francisco 49ers, but it was…

rsz jauan jennings 1
NFL
NFL: Who Would Have Been Named Super Bowl MVP If 49ers Had Won?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024

The San Francisco 49ers will enter another NFL off-season filled with disappointment after their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. They were…

rsz patrick mahomes super bowl lviii 1
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Is Now 11-3 As An Underdog In His Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024
Kyle Shanahan 49ers pic
NFL
Multiple 49ers players were unaware of the new rules in OT of the Super Bowl
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Tommy Townsend Chiefs pic
NFL
Four key players the Kansas City must resign this offseason after winning Super Bowl 58
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Dre Greenlaw 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in San Francisco’s Super Bowl 58 loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2024
Arrow to top