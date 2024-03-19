NFL

Joshua Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers for 2024

Zach Wolpin
Joshua Dobbs Vikings pic

In 2023, several backup QBs made a name for themselves when the opportunity was presented. That was true for Joshua Dobbs who played for two teams last season. Dobbs was with the Cardinals for eight games and the Vikings for five. After being relatively unknown, Dobbs became a household name during the 2023 season. 

Ahead of 2024, Dobbs was a free agent and still hadn’t been signed. That was until his agent Mike McCarthy announced that Dobbs had signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. This is another great opportunity for the 29-year-old to be a capable backup who’s ready to enter the game at any time. He’ll now be playing for his fifth team since being drafted.

Can Joshua Dobbs run San Francisco’s offense if Brock Purdy missed significant time in 2024?


Before the 2023 season, Joshua Dobbs was relatively unknown. The former 4th-round pick by the Steelers in 2017 only had two career starts before his impressive 2023 campaign. Dobbs played in 13 games last season and started 12 of those contests. To begin the year, Dobbs was with the Cardinals and he started their first eight games. Then, Arizona traded Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings who needed a capable starter after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles.

With Minnesota, Dobbs made four starts and went 2-2. All he needed was a chance to show that he’s a capable backup who can fill in a few games for the starter. Dobbs proved that and then some in 2023 after coming to the Vikings and having success. Now, he gets a chance to play for the reigning NFC Champs. The 29-year-old has a real opportunity to be the 49ers’ QB2 in 2024 if all goes well. Last season, several teams saw just how bad their backup QB was. That is why the 49ers wanted to sign Dobbs and know they have a backup who can come in and win some games.


Last season, the 49ers used Sam Darnold as their backup QB. He played just one game for the Niners in 2023. It was their Week 18 game after they secured the #1 seed in the NFC. This offseason, Darnold signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He might be their starter in 2024 if the team doesn’t draft a new QB. Joshua Dobbs left the Vikings this offseason to go play for the 49ers. The teams are potentially swapping backup QBs if Darnold isn’t their starter. This is Josh Dobbs’ biggest opportunity yet. If Brock Purdy goes down, the team will rely on him to keep their offense running smoothly. We’ll have to wait and see if Dobbs ever gets his name called.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

