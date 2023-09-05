In the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa was taken second overall by the 49ers. Since entering the league, Bosa has proved that he’s one of the game’s most dominant pass-rushers. He won rookie DPOY in 2019 and was the AP DPOY in 2022. Bosa was also given first-team All-Pro honors last season.

With all that success, the 25-year-old wants to be paid like one of the best defensive players. Nick Bosa has missed all of training camp and the preseason in 2023. He’s racked up more than $4 million in fines that the team is expected to waive. There’s no question they want Bosa on the field, but the 49ers are not going to overpay. San Francisco has so many important pieces they need to re-sign along with Nick Bosa.

There is a chance that Nick Bosa will miss the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #49ers and star edge Nick Bosa need a significant breakthrough to get him back on the field. pic.twitter.com/aD1HCQc8me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2023



Reports say that the 49ers and Nick Bosa’s agents are working on getting a deal done. Obviously, the team wants him on the field. However, both sides are not going to budge. Bosa wants to be paid at the top of the defensive player market, somewhere near Aaron Donald’s $30+ million per year.

Currently, Bosa is playing on a fifth-year option worth $17.8 million. He’s more than outplayed the value of his rookie contract. Bosa signed a four-year, $33.5 million deal. The Rams’ Aaron Donals has an annual average value of $31 million per season. There’s the possibility that Bosa could top Donald’s AAV of $31 million.

February 2022:

John Lynch regarding the Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa contract extensions. “These guys are pillars of what we are trying to do here” “Planning has been done to account for those guys” “We’ll find a way to get that done” “It’s been budgeted for” pic.twitter.com/ydan2cjRwc — Christian (@ChristianR_Vill) September 5, 2023



Ideally, the 49ers would love to get Bosa signed within the next 48 hours so that he can get some reps in his with teammates. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s going to do everything he can to have Bosa on the field this Sunday vs. the Steelers. This is going to be his fifth season with the 49ers. While he is familiar with the team, they do have a new DC this season after DeMeco Ryans left to be the head coach of the Texans. Regardless, Bosa should have no problem being one of the best defensive players in the NFL when he returns.