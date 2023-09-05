NFL

Will Nick Bosa and the 49ers be able to reach a deal and get him back on the field for Week 1 this Sunday?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa was taken second overall by the 49ers. Since entering the league, Bosa has proved that he’s one of the game’s most dominant pass-rushers. He won rookie DPOY in 2019 and was the AP DPOY in 2022. Bosa was also given first-team All-Pro honors last season. 

With all that success, the 25-year-old wants to be paid like one of the best defensive players. Nick Bosa has missed all of training camp and the preseason in 2023. He’s racked up more than $4 million in fines that the team is expected to waive. There’s no question they want Bosa on the field, but the 49ers are not going to overpay. San Francisco has so many important pieces they need to re-sign along with Nick Bosa.

There is a chance that Nick Bosa will miss the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers


Reports say that the 49ers and Nick Bosa’s agents are working on getting a deal done. Obviously, the team wants him on the field. However, both sides are not going to budge. Bosa wants to be paid at the top of the defensive player market, somewhere near Aaron Donald’s $30+ million per year.

Currently, Bosa is playing on a fifth-year option worth $17.8 million. He’s more than outplayed the value of his rookie contract. Bosa signed a four-year, $33.5 million deal. The Rams’ Aaron Donals has an annual average value of $31 million per season. There’s the possibility that Bosa could top Donald’s AAV of $31 million.


Ideally, the 49ers would love to get Bosa signed within the next 48 hours so that he can get some reps in his with teammates. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s going to do everything he can to have Bosa on the field this Sunday vs. the Steelers. This is going to be his fifth season with the 49ers. While he is familiar with the team, they do have a new DC this season after DeMeco Ryans left to be the head coach of the Texans. Regardless, Bosa should have no problem being one of the best defensive players in the NFL when he returns.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
