NFL

Will DJ Chark be ready for Week 1 after the team announced he has a hamstring injury?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
DJ Chark Panthers pic
DJ Chark Panthers pic

In the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers had the league’s worst record. With that, they had the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was an easy choice for them to take for Alabama QB and Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. Knowing they were going to be drafting a QB, the Panthers tried to add some depth to their WR room.

One of Youg’s top targets this season is six-foot-four Pro Bowl WR DJ Chark. An ankle injury forced him to miss six regular season games for the Lions in 2022. Today, the Panthers announced the Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury. There were no specifics given to how serious the injury was, but this is not what the Panthers need this close to Week 1.

The Panthers announced that WR DJ Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury


This afternoon, DJ Chark was one of a few players who did not practice for the Carolina Panthers. The 2023 season is Chark’s first with Carolina after playing with the Jaguars from 2018-2021 and spending last season with the Lions. In his career, the 26-year-old has not had great injury luck. He has yet to play a full season in his five-year career.

Despite that, the Panthers took a chance when they signed Chark to a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2023 season. Head coach Frank Reich would not go into detail on the extent of Chark’s hamstring injury. The start of the NFL season is just over two weeks away. Carolina was already dealing with WR injuries and they didn’t need Chark added to the list.


Currently, the Panthers are without WRs Terrace Marshall (back), Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion protocol), and Damiere Byrd (groin). The team still has Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo as top targets for rookie QB Bryce Young. DJ Chark was supposed to be on the list of top targets, but the hamstring injury might change his outlook for Week 1. There have been no solid reports yet about just how serious Charks’ hamstring injury is.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 221228124927 miami dolphins tua tagovailoa 221211 file
NFL

LATEST Tua Tagovailoa To Ryan Clark: “Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
Caleb Williams USC pic
NFL
Reigning Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams hasn’t decided whether he will enter the 2024 draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

Ahead of the 2023 College Football season, USC QB Caleb Williams has an immense amount of hype surrounding him. He’s the reigning Heisman trophy winner who has the chance to…

Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Was Kansas City’s Chris Jones serious when he said he would sit out until ‘Week 8’ of the 2023 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

One problem the Chiefs are still dealing with this offseason is the contract of DT Chris Jones. The 29-year-old has spent seven seasons with Kansas City and is a two-time…

Jamal Adams Seahawks pic
NFL
Jamal Adams will be activated off the PUP list this week after missing nearly the entire 2022 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
rsz tpkpxc04baumm6u9b9oh
NFL
Colts Depth Chart: Who Will Play RB If Jonathan Taylor Is Traded?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
rsz btedz46t2fnlrmhnem432rf2ne
NFL
Chris Collinsworth Picks The Cincinnati Bengals To Win The Super Bowl
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
16920164267184
NFL
NFL Executives: Jonathan Taylor Is Not Worth A First Round Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
Arrow to top