In the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers had the league’s worst record. With that, they had the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was an easy choice for them to take for Alabama QB and Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. Knowing they were going to be drafting a QB, the Panthers tried to add some depth to their WR room.

One of Youg’s top targets this season is six-foot-four Pro Bowl WR DJ Chark. An ankle injury forced him to miss six regular season games for the Lions in 2022. Today, the Panthers announced the Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury. There were no specifics given to how serious the injury was, but this is not what the Panthers need this close to Week 1.

The #Panthers announce that WR DJ Chark has a hamstring injury, and it doesn’t sound like a major one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023



This afternoon, DJ Chark was one of a few players who did not practice for the Carolina Panthers. The 2023 season is Chark’s first with Carolina after playing with the Jaguars from 2018-2021 and spending last season with the Lions. In his career, the 26-year-old has not had great injury luck. He has yet to play a full season in his five-year career.

Despite that, the Panthers took a chance when they signed Chark to a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2023 season. Head coach Frank Reich would not go into detail on the extent of Chark’s hamstring injury. The start of the NFL season is just over two weeks away. Carolina was already dealing with WR injuries and they didn’t need Chark added to the list.

Panthers coach Frank Reich when I asked if he has concern about depth at WR with Terrace Marshall Jr (back) out and DJ Chark a mystery injury gave a lengthy explanation to get to next man up mentality. pic.twitter.com/mapm00JON0 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 23, 2023



Currently, the Panthers are without WRs Terrace Marshall (back), Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion protocol), and Damiere Byrd (groin). The team still has Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo as top targets for rookie QB Bryce Young. DJ Chark was supposed to be on the list of top targets, but the hamstring injury might change his outlook for Week 1. There have been no solid reports yet about just how serious Charks’ hamstring injury is.