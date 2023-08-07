For the past few weeks, the Carolina Panthers have been in search of a potential starting pass-rusher. Brian Burns is their star player on one side, but they need someone else to be alongside him. Frank Reich runs a 3-4 scheme on defense and the Panthers were looking to fill that OLB/DE role.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina signed LB Justin Houston to a one-year, $7 million deal. The 34-year-old spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens where he had his highest sack total since 2019. Houston is a player who’s excelled playing in the 3-4 defense and has previously been coached by Reich on the Colts.

Houston’s one-year deal has $6 million guaranteed to the four-time Pro Bowler. During offseason workouts, Marquis Haynes had emerged as a possible starter to play alongside Brian Burns. However, Haynes has continued to miss practice with a back injury. Other players have gotten reps in the meantime, but none of them have the experience that Houston has.

The former third-round pick in the 2011 Draft is heading into his 13th NFL season. He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs, two with the Colts, and two with the Ravens. With Baltimore last season, he became the first player in franchise history to have three straight multi-sack games. In their final seven games of the season, he had just half a sack.

Before last season with the Ravens, Houston contemplated retirement. Houston’s (111.5) career sacks rank 5th all-time amongst active players. Additionally, his (0.75) second pass-rush get-off is the fourth quickest in the NFL. He may be near the tail end of his career, but Justin Houston is still an effective player. In 2014, he led the league with (22.0) sacks. The Panthers are not going to get that kind of production from him, but Houston is a veteran player with experience.