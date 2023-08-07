NFL

The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal

Zach Wolpin
For the past few weeks, the Carolina Panthers have been in search of a potential starting pass-rusher. Brian Burns is their star player on one side, but they need someone else to be alongside him. Frank Reich runs a 3-4 scheme on defense and the Panthers were looking to fill that OLB/DE role. 

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina signed LB Justin Houston to a one-year, $7 million deal. The 34-year-old spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens where he had his highest sack total since 2019. Houston is a player who’s excelled playing in the 3-4 defense and has previously been coached by Reich on the Colts.

Justin Houston is headed to the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 season


Houston’s one-year deal has $6 million guaranteed to the four-time Pro Bowler. During offseason workouts, Marquis Haynes had emerged as a possible starter to play alongside Brian Burns. However, Haynes has continued to miss practice with a back injury. Other players have gotten reps in the meantime, but none of them have the experience that Houston has.

The former third-round pick in the 2011 Draft is heading into his 13th NFL season. He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs, two with the Colts, and two with the Ravens. With Baltimore last season, he became the first player in franchise history to have three straight multi-sack games. In their final seven games of the season, he had just half a sack.


Before last season with the Ravens, Houston contemplated retirement. Houston’s (111.5) career sacks rank 5th all-time amongst active players. Additionally, his (0.75) second pass-rush get-off is the fourth quickest in the NFL. He may be near the tail end of his career, but Justin Houston is still an effective player. In 2014, he led the league with (22.0) sacks. The Panthers are not going to get that kind of production from him, but Houston is a veteran player with experience.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
