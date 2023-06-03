NFL

Report: Rookie QB Bryce Young Is Excelling At Panthers Camp

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Carolina Panthers traded up for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they made Bryce Young the top selection. The Alabama product brings a winning pedigree to a team desperate for a franchise quarterback, and he is apparently carrying over some of his college traits with him into the league.

Bryce Young Showing Poise During Panthers’ OTAs

While it became more clear closer to the day of the draft, Young was not considered to be the consensus first overall pick. There were rumors that other quarterbacks like CJ Stroud or Will Levis may have passed him in the evaluation process, and there were serious questions about Young’s physical build and his ability to take hits in the NFL.

But according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Young has been impressive so far during Panthers’ OTAs.

The word that has been most used to describe him is “poise”. One of the most attractive traits that Young possessed while at Alabama was his mix of composure and decision-making, both of which helped lead him to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Fowler said that Bryce Young has been a standout at OTAs with his “smoothness and control”, and highlights that he has been accurate and precise on throwing both intermediate and deep passes.

A quote from Fowler on Young’s showing so far:

“Poise the word you hear often when you talk to people that in Carolina, his decision making when he walks on the field he never looks rushed everything feels pretty smooth, his energy is always good. I’m told his intermediate to deep balls whether on air or against a defense have been pretty good. He’s placing them in the right spots, in between right in the small space where you need to fit it in.”

These are all good signs for Carolina. The Panthers are under new management and new regime, and should be looking to have their quarterback of the future in place sooner rather than later.

There is still plenty of time before the season begins. OTAs are a time for rookies to get their feet wet, and there will undoubtedly be road bumps along the way for Young in his development. But the early returns are promising, and how he progresses will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the summer.

