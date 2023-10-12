Editorial

Who Will Win The KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight & Who Will Win The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?

On the surface, it would appear that Tommy Fury is fully expected to hand KSI the first defeat of his boxing career this weekend. Similarly, it seems that Logan Paul is expected to defeat MMA fighter Dillon Danis too with relative ease. So who will win the two main events at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card?

Who Will Win The KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight?

KSI Fighter Profile

  • Age: 30
  • Country: England
  • Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)
  • Reach: 76″ (193 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 5-0-1 (1 NC)
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 1

 

Tommy Fury Fighter Profile

  • Age: 24
  • Country: England
  • Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)
  • Reach: 78″ (198 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 9-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5

 

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Tommy Fury is rightfully the relatively heavy favorite to defeat KSI this weekend. Fury is seen as the actual boxer, whereas KSI is deemed a celebrity who has dabbled in boxing of late. Yes, he is undefeated, but the level of opposition is very questionable.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury to win the fight against KSI and secure the 10th win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see the Manchester man winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 1-3. If you are interested, check out our KSI vs Tommy Fury betting picks.

Who Will Win The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?

Logan Paul Fighter Profile

  • Age: 28
  • Country: America
  • Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)
  • Reach: 76″ (193 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 0-1-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 0
  • Fights Won by Decision: 0

 

Dillon Danis Fighter Profile

  • Age: 30
  • Country: America
  • Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)
  • Reach: 72″ (183 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 0-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: N/A
  • Fights Won by Decision: N/A

 

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing records, it looks like Logan Paul is rightfully the relatively heavy favorite to defeat Dillon Danis this weekend. He has more boxing experience, as well as having the better boxing ability over Danis, who is more ju-jitsu based.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Logan ‘The Maverick’ Paul to win the fight against Dillon Danis and secure the first win of his boxing career in stunning fashion. We can see the Ohio man winning the fight by knockout in the opening two rounds of the contest. If you are interested, check out our Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis betting picks.

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Tommy Fury is the big favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -300. KSI is the +250 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘TNT’ and claim the huge upset over the half-brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Similarly, price-setters are favoring Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis in the co-main event on The Prime Card at odds of -450 with the best boxing betting apps. ‘The Maverick’ is yet to win inside the boxing ring, but favored to walk away victorious in his bout with ‘El Jefe’, who himself is making his boxing debut.

BetOnline is the place to be for US fight fans, with tons of different markets available on the KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fights.

KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of KSI, he is without a doubt exceeded expectations since coming over to professional boxing. KSI is yet to be defeated inside the boxing ring, and boasts wins over the likes of Logan Paul, Faze Temperrr and Swarmz. His overall record is 5-0-1, with four knockouts and one no-contest.

In the opposite corner, Tommy Fury boasts a perfect record of 9-0 with four knockouts. Fury is of course regarded as a real pro boxer, with wins over the likes of Jake Paul, Anthony Taylor and Daniel Bocianski to name but a few.

Looking at Logan Paul’s resumé, he has the chance to claim his first victory inside the boxing ring this weekend. He is 0-1-1, with that draw and defeat to former foe turned friend and business partner KSI. He of course also shared the ring with the great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition back in 2021.

In the opposite corner, Dillon Danis embarks on his boxing debut this weekend. ‘El Jefe’ is 2-0 with two submission victories in MMA, but has never laced up the gloves and actually fought in a boxing ring before.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover event. Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing ‘The Misfits Prime Card’ this weekend.

