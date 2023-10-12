Boxing News

Who Is Fighting On The KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Undercard?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Deen The Great Misfits Boxing KSI vs Tommy Fury Undercard
Deen The Great Misfits Boxing KSI vs Tommy Fury Undercard

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card takes centre stage on Saturday night from the Manchester Arena, England. There are a whole host of competitive fights on the card, before the two main events. But just who is fighting on the KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis undercard?

KSI vs Tommy Fury Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Two main events this weekend on ‘The Prime Card’ as Misfits takes centre stage in Manchester. KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul bs Dillon Danis are the two co-feature bouts of the evening. The main events are both certainly a high caliber fight, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, there are a whole host of social media stars, influencers and upcoming Misfits boxers on the KSI vs Fury, Paul vs Danis undercard. Not only are there two competitive main events, but there are six other MFB Title fights on the bill, ranging across various weight divisions.

Although there is no out and out main event, the final fight of the night will be the MFB Cruiserweight Title fight between KSI and Tommy Fury. This of course means that Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is just before that, with both of these compelling bouts starring as the shared amin events.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher goes down for the vacant MFB Middleweight Title. Salt Papi has massively impressed boxing fans, and is expected to beat Albaher when the pair meet on The Prime Card this Saturday night.

Deen The Great defends his MFB Lightweight Title against Walid Sharks II over five rounds on the main card. Prior to that fight, the vacant MFB Light-Heavyweight Title is on the line as King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor take centre stage in a five round contest.

The rest of the main card sees My Mate Nate and Whindersson Nunes face-off in a light-heavyweight contest. Meanwhile, NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave goes down in the first ever MFB Middleweight Tag Team Title fight.

Additionally, there are four fights on the prelims. Swarmz was meant to be rematching Ryan Taylor, but Taylor has been removed from the card after being arrested. Astrid Wett defends her MFB Flyweight Title against Alexia Grace, with Chase DeMoor and Tempo Arts colliding for the MFB Heavyweight Title. The undercard kicks off with a three round heavyweight contest between S-X and DTG.

As of today for the main events, Tommy Fury is the heavy -300 favorite to defeat KSI with the best boxing betting apps. Similarly, Logan Paul is the -450 favorite to defeat Dillon Danis with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight. Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend.

Misfits Prime Card Full Undercard

The main event will be partnered by a co-main event, with both the KSI vs Tommy Fury bout and the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight serving as two main events. The undercard also includes some huge fights in the influencer scene.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (DAZN PPV)
KSI vs Tommy Fury Cruiserweight 6
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bridgerweight 6
Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Middleweight 5
Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II Lightweight 5
King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Light Heavyweight 5
Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Light Heavyweight 4
NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave Light Heavyweight (Tag Team) 4
Preliminary Card
Swarmz vs TBA Light Heavyweight 4
Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace Flyweight 4
Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts Heavyweight 5
S-X vs DTG Heavyweight 3

Arrow to top