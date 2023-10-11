Judgement Day is upon us as KSI vs Tommy Fury co-headlines this MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card bill on Saturday night in Manchester, England. The MFB Cruiserweight Title is on the line as English pro boxer Tommy Fury faces off with popular YouTuber KSI.

Best KSI vs Tommy Fury Free Bets

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

This is as close to a 50/50 you are likely to see in Misfits boxing, despite the best US betting apps favoring ‘TNT’ to prevail emphatically. Will KSI pull off the almighty upset and retain his Misfits Cruiserweight Title? Can Tommy Fury follow up his Jake Paul win with another huge scalp in the celebrity boxing world? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling crossover MFB Cruiserweight Title fight, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as KSI vs Fury predictions.

KSI vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI vs Tommy Fury 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title

MFB Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300

KSI vs Tommy Fury Preview

A huge fight night at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England goes down this weekend as YouTube sensation KSI and professional boxer Tommy Fury go face-to-face in one of the most highly anticipated celebrity crossover boxing match-ups in history.

Both of these men are widely regarded as two of the best fighters in the world when it comes to the whole Misfits/crossover boxing world. KSI goes into this bout as the champion, aiming to defend his MFB Cruiserweight Title for the second time after winning it over a year ago.

In KSI you have a man who has certainly maximised his potential. He has gone from a YouTube star/musician/actor and has become one of the biggest names in Misfits boxing. In fact, he is the founder of Misfits. He has fought seven times as both a pro and amateur fighter, winning five fights, drawing one and competing in a no-contest too.

In the opposite corner is the undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury. The half-brother to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury comes in fresh off the back of his victory over Jake Paul earlier this year, and will be confident of extending his professional boxing record to 10-0 this weekend.

This fight is a truly compelling one, with many people thinking KSI could pull off the upset here. Only time will tell who will come out on top on Saturday night in this fight for the coveted MFB Cruiserweight Title. Will it be KSI, or will ‘TNT’ claim the knockout victory?

KSI vs Tommy Fury goes down this Saturday from across the Atlantic in England and it is simply not to be missed!

How To Claim The BetOnline KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In Boxing Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline KSI vs Tommy Fury boxing free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in KSI vs Tommy Fury Free Bets

KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Pick

Tommy Fury comes into this fight as the -300 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is a level above the rest of these crossover boxing stars, and is evidently a better and more complete boxer having been a professional for five years now.

Here at SportsLens, we are in complete agreement with the sportsbooks and are siding with ‘TNT’ in this one. Fury is riding the crest of a wave right now. 2023 has been a great year for him, first becoming a father in January before beating bitter rival Jake Paul in February. Then, he and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in July too.

We fully expect his year to get even better once again this weekend. We are predicting Tommy Fury to become the first man to defeat KSI in a boxing ring. KSI has never fought the level of opponent that Fury has, having already come through that stern test with Paul earlier this year.

KSI’s toughest fights have been again foe-turned-friend Logan Paul, who he beat and drew with years ago. However, facing Fury is an entirely different kettle of fish – which KSI will find out on Saturday night. We fully expect ‘TNT’ to run through KSI in the first half of the fight and claim a fifth stoppage victory and his 10th pro boxing win in the process.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction: Fury to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-3 @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Odds

Already claimed the KSI vs Tommy Fury betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best KSI vs Tommy Fury boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

KSI to Win: +250

KSI to Win by KO/TKO: +500

KSI to Win by Decision: +750

Tommy Fury to Win: -300

Tommy Fury to Win by KO/TKO: +120

Tommy Fury to Win by Decision: +188

Draw: +1100

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is KSI vs Tommy Fury?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 6:30PM EST, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, UK

KSI vs Tommy Fury TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Manchester on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the online streaming service and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this compelling celebrity clash between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Tale Of The Tape

KSI — Record and Bio

Age: 30

Country: England

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 5-0-1 (1 NC)

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Tommy Fury — Record and Bio

Age: 24

Country: England

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 78″ (198 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 9-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 5

KSI vs Fury Full Undercard

The main event will be partnered by a co-main event, with the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis bout. The undercard also includes some huge fights in the influencer scene.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (DAZN PPV) KSI vs Tommy Fury Cruiserweight 6 Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bridgerweight 6 Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Middleweight 5 Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II Lightweight 5 King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Light Heavyweight 5 Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Light Heavyweight 4 NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave Light Heavyweight (Tag Team) 4 Preliminary Card Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II Light Heavyweight 4 Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace Flyweight 4 Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts Heavyweight 5 S-X vs DTG Heavyweight 3

Other Content You May Like